 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Explosion...

Explosion forces temporary shutdown of ArcelorMittal Spain's Gijón blast furnace A

Friday, 11 September 2026 13:57:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

An explosion occurred at ArcelorMittal Spain's blast furnace A at its Veriña plant in Gijón, Spain, forcing the temporary shutdown of the furnace, according to Spanish media reports.

The explosion occurred on Wednesday, September 9, as a result of sudden vaporization at the tuyere platform. No injuries were reported. ArcelorMittal Spain is currently carrying out repairs to the damaged equipment while preparing the blast furnace for its restart on Saturday, September 12.

Blast furnace A forms part of integrated Asturias operations

Blast furnace A, together with blast furnace B, forms part of ArcelorMittal Spain's integrated steelmaking operations in Asturias and produces pig iron for subsequent steel production.

Meanwhile, Asturias regional minister of science, industry and employment Borja Sánchez stated that he expects the incident not to affect the pace of ArcelorMittal Spain's planned investments in the region aimed at maintaining steel production in Asturias.

ArcelorMittal Spain's Asturias operations are undergoing a decarbonization transition that includes the gradual replacement of conventional steelmaking equipment with electric arc furnaces to reduce carbon emissions.

Tags: Spain European Union Steelmaking ArcelorMittal 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

Similar articles

EU slowly digests new local flats price levels, import activity remains sporadic

11 Sep | Flats and Slab

ArcelorMittal and Moeve launch partnership for low-emissions steel technologies

11 Sep | Steel News

Moeve, ArcelorMittal Spain partner on record energy efficiency agreement

23 Jul | Steel News

Grupo Hunosa and ArcelorMittal launch industrial by-product recovery project in Spain

05 Jun | Steel News

EU HRC market shows modest domestic demand, while import trade is thin amid quota uncertainty

29 May | Flats and Slab

EU HRC prices remain range-bound, buyers assess impact of tighter import measures

21 May | Flats and Slab

ArcelorMittal Spain head questions whether higher EU steel tariffs will be enough, Gijón blast furnace restarted

12 May | Steel News

Brazilian slab exports soar 93 percent in February as US sales resume

06 Mar | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Spain to carry out cold shutdown of BF B at Gijón after failed restart

17 Feb | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Spain launches FRICHATEAF project to upgrade scrap for EAF steelmaking

19 Jan | Steel News