ArcelorMittal Spain to carry out cold shutdown of BF B at Gijón after failed restart

Tuesday, 17 February 2026 11:36:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

ArcelorMittal Spain has announced that it has decided to carry out a cold shutdown and subsequent emptying of blast furnace B at its Gijón site in Asturias after determining that the stabilization process was unsuccessful.

The company had shut down blast furnace B for maintenance works in September 2025 and attempted to restart it in October of the same year. However, the restart process has not been successful since then.

Cooling process to last several months

The cooling phase will begin in the coming days, with the total duration of the work expected to extend over several months before the furnace can return to full operation. The company said the decision was taken to enable a safe restart of the unit.

ArcelorMittal Spain added that it will seek to minimize the impact of the temporary shutdown by organizing the necessary resources to continue meeting customer needs during the outage period.


