Spain’s ArcelorMittal Sestao to upgrade its strip mill

Friday, 14 March 2025 14:55:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies, Luxembourg-headquartered steelmaker ArcelorMittal has commissioned the plantmaker to install a comprehensive automation upgrade on its strip production mill in Sestao, Spain. ArcelorMittal Sestao is aiming to ramp up its yearly production to 800,000 mt.

Primetals will provide part of the auxiliary drives, several new sensors and implementation and startup services within the scope of the contract, which will consequently increase yield by reducing downtime and enhancing mill availability at the site.

In response to growing demand for recycled and renewably produced steel, ArcelorMittal Sestao intends to increase its output while working on securing long-term agreements for decarbonized steel with its customers.


