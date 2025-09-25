 |  Login 
ArcelorMittal Sestao picks Danieli for new green steel upgrades in Spain

Thursday, 25 September 2025 13:35:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Spanish steelmaker ArcelorMittal Sestao, part of ArcelorMittal’s European operations, has launched a new phase in its decarbonization and capacity expansion program at its Vizcaya plant in Spain. The company has entrusted Italy-based plantmaker Danieli with the supply of a state-of-the-art fume-treatment plant and a vacuum degasser, reinforcing its strategy to achieve zero-carbon emissions while enhancing productivity and product range.

Investment in green steel infrastructure

The new facilities form a core element of ArcelorMittal Sestao’s investment roadmap, targeting zero-carbon emissions and greater competitiveness in the European flat steel market. Both units are expected to become operational in August 2026, according to Danieli.

Fume-treatment plant to increase capacity

The fume-treatment plant installed by Danieli will serve the existing EAF No. 1, enabling full utilization of the two electric arc furnaces (EAFs). This upgrade will increase the plant’s productivity up to 1.6 million metric tons per year.

Vacuum degasser for high-quality flat products

Alongside the FTP, a new vacuum degasser (VD) station will be installed, equipped with mechanical dry vacuum pumps. This system will allow the production of ultra-clean steel, with precise chemical control and minimal nitrogen and hydrogen levels.

This step broadens ArcelorMittal Sestao’s steel grade portfolio, particularly in advanced flat products, catering to demanding applications in automotive, infrastructure, and clean technologies.


