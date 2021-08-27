ArcelorMittal Asturias to modernize galvanizing line No.1

Friday, 27 August 2021 11:17:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Spain-based ArcelorMittal Asturias, a subsidiary of global steelmaker ArcelorMittal, plans to adapt its galvanizing line No. 1 in Avilés to produce coated steel product magnelis for industrial use, according to the release by the government of Spain’s Asturias region of the company’s request for an environmental impact assessment.

Magnelis, which is coated steel with a higher content of aluminum and magnesium, with improved resistance to corrosion, has been produced at the company’s galvanizing line No. 2 since 2017.

Since the beginning of its production, ArcelorMittal Asturias has produced more than 200,000 mt of magnelis and plans to increase production amid high demand in the market, as SteelOrbis understands.