﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
<

ArcelorMittal Asturias to modernize galvanizing line No.1

Friday, 27 August 2021 11:17:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Spain-based ArcelorMittal Asturias, a subsidiary of global steelmaker ArcelorMittal, plans to adapt its galvanizing line No. 1 in Avilés to produce coated steel product magnelis for industrial use, according to the release by the government of Spain’s Asturias region of the company’s request for an environmental impact assessment.

Magnelis, which is coated steel with a higher content of aluminum and magnesium, with improved resistance to corrosion, has been produced at the company’s galvanizing line No. 2 since 2017.

Since the beginning of its production, ArcelorMittal Asturias has produced more than 200,000 mt of magnelis and plans to increase production amid high demand in the market, as SteelOrbis understands.


Tags: steelmaking  ArcelorMittal  Spain  coated  flats  European Union  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

26  Aug

Liberty Ostrava reports best quarterly financial results for decade in Q2
25  Aug

Thyssenkrupp to receive government fund for project promoting use of scrap
02  Aug

Acerinox achieves best half-yearly results since first half of 2007
02  Aug

ArcelorMittal Dofasco and Canada to invest in decarbonization at Hamilton plant
30  Jul

NLMK Lipetsk receives first batch of main process equipment for HDG line