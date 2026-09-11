ArcelorMittal and China Oriental to begin electrical steel production in China in 2027

China-based ArcelorMittal Jinxi New Materials, a joint venture between Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal and China Oriental Group, has officially launched the AMORNEX brand for their electrical steel joint venture project in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province, as construction of the new production base moves into the equipment installation phase, according to local media reports.

The project, located in the Changzhou Binjiang Economic Development Zone, focuses on the research, development and production of high-quality electrical steel for new energy applications. It is being jointly developed by ArcelorMittal and China Oriental and is one of Jiangsu Province's major industrial projects as well as one of the largest single foreign-invested projects in Changzhou to date.

Changzhou plant will have 1.8 million mt electrical steel capacity

The project has been structured with upstream production facilities in Tangshan, Hebei Province, and its main downstream production and operating base in Changzhou. The Changzhou facility is planned to have an annual electrical steel production capacity of 1.8 million mt.

The first stage of the first phase will have an annual capacity of 500,000 mt of high-performance non-grain-oriented electrical steel. The products will mainly target applications including new energy vehicles, high-end equipment and smart home appliances.

Production scheduled to begin in June 2027

Construction of the project has entered the key equipment installation stage, while supporting infrastructure, including a 220 kV power supply and distribution system, is also progressing. The first phase of a supporting green electricity project is already capable of supplying power, with the company targeting production using 100 percent green electricity.

According to the Changzhou municipal government, the new electrical steel facility is scheduled to start production in June 2027. The company said the AMORNEX brand will focus on high-end manufacturing, green and low-carbon production and technological innovation as it targets China's expanding new energy sector.