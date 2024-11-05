 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China...

China Oriental Group and ArcelorMittal to jointly build two flat steel plants in China

Tuesday, 05 November 2024 12:12:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

China Oriental Group Company, a joint venture between Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal and China-based Hebei Jinxi Iron and Steel Group, has announced that it will build two flat steel plants in China in cooperation with ArcelorMittal. Each of the joint ventures will be owned 50 percent by China Oriental Group and 50 percent by ArcelorMittal.

The first plant will operate a hot strip mill and reach an annual production capacity of 2.5 million mt of HRC by the end of the first development phase. The capacity of the plant, which is planned to commence production within 18 months after establishment of the joint venture, is expected to potentially increase to an annual 3.5 million mt if a second development phase is launched. The output will be supplied to the second plant. 

Meanwhile, the second plant will have an annua production capacity of 1.5 million mt of cold rolled grain-oriented and non-grain-oriented electrical sheets at the end of the first development phase to supply the automobile, industrial motors, home appliance and power generation sectors. The capacity of the plant, which is planned to commence production within 26 months after establishment, is expected to potentially increase to an annual 1.8 million mt if a second development phase is launched.


Tags: Hrc Flats China Far East Steelmaking ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

Ex-India HRC prices move sideways, local price hikes by mills anticipated

05 Nov | Flats and Slab

Chinese HRC exporters raise prices slightly in anticipation of more stimuli

05 Nov | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – November 5, 2024 

05 Nov | Longs and Billet

Nucor weekly Consumer Spot Price (CSP) for hot rolled coils steady following earlier weekly gains

04 Nov | Flats and Slab

Ex-China steel plate prices move down further

04 Nov | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – November 4, 2024 

04 Nov | Longs and Billet

US hot-rolled coil pricing largely flat on the week following recent spot market slump

01 Nov | Flats and Slab

Brazilian HRC export price declines in two weeks

01 Nov | Flats and Slab

Global View on HRC: Prices see only small corrections, but obvious improvement in trades

01 Nov | Flats and Slab

Romanian flat steel spot prices stable as demand fails to improve further

01 Nov | Flats and Slab