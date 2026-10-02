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ArcelorMittal Belgium starts power generation from blast furnace gas pressure at Ghent

Friday, 02 October 2026 14:52:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

ArcelorMittal Belgium has announced that, in cooperation with public investor FINEG, it has commissioned a new Top Gas Recovery Turbine (TRT) at its Ghent steel plant to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.

Officially commissioned on September 30, the turbine has a capacity of 6 MWe and uses the pressure of blast furnace gas to generate electricity. The installation is expected to produce between 45,000 MWh and 50,000 MWh of electricity annually, equivalent to the average consumption of approximately 12,500-14,000 households.

According to the company, the self-generated electricity will reduce its need for power from external sources and avoid approximately 9,800 mt of carbon emissions annually. The technology is also compatible with the future capture and storage of carbon dioxide from blast furnace gas.

Investment supports 2050 climate neutrality strategy

The investment forms part of ArcelorMittal Belgium's strategy to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, which focuses on energy efficiency, electrification and its Smart Carbon approach based on the use of waste streams as raw materials.

ArcelorMittal Belgium currently has 87 MW of renewable energy capacity through 100,000 square meters of solar panels and 17 wind turbines. As part of its electrification strategy, the company also ordered a 380 kV high-voltage connection from Belgian transmission system operator Elia in December 2025.

Tags: Belgium European Union Steelmaking Decarbonization ArcelorMittal 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
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I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

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