Greek steel pipe manufacturer Corinth Pipeworks has announced that it will use 10,000 mt of ArcelorMittal's XCarb® recycled and renewably produced steel in a major European line-pipe project, aiming to reduce the carbon footprint of pipelines used for natural gas and hydrogen transportation.

The steel will be used to manufacture line pipes for natural gas and hydrogen transportation, subject to the relevant technical specifications and qualification requirements.

XCarb® steel slabs produced with 95 percent scrap and renewable electricity

The steel slabs were produced at ArcelorMittal Industeel Belgium using electric arc furnace (EAF) technology, with a minimum scrap content of 95 percent and electricity generated entirely from renewable wind and solar sources. According to ArcelorMittal, the slabs have a carbon footprint approximately 75 percent lower than those produced through the conventional blast furnace route.

The slabs were subsequently processed at ArcelorMittal's Fos-sur-Mer facility in France into L485ME hot-rolled coils (HRC) suitable for line-pipe manufacturing. Transportation between the two ArcelorMittal facilities was carried out using vessels powered by lower-emission fuels, while deliveries to Corinth Pipeworks in Greece are scheduled to begin in November 2026.

According to a preliminary assessment, the carbon footprint of the finished coils, including delivery to Corinth Pipeworks, is expected to remain below 0.75 mt of CO₂ equivalent per mt of steel. A final lifecycle assessment will be completed after all material has been produced and delivered.