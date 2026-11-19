The European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) will be extended to Norway and Iceland from January 1, 2027, following the entry into force of European Economic Area (EEA) Joint Committee Decision No. 283/2026.

The decision incorporates the EU's CBAM Regulation into the EEA Agreement, establishing a single CBAM area covering the EU, Norway and Iceland. Liechtenstein will remain outside the mechanism's geographical scope. The extension aims to ensure consistent carbon pricing rules, fair competition and greater transparency regarding emissions embedded in imported goods.

50 mt annual import threshold to apply across the entire CBAM area

Under the new arrangement, the annual cumulative import threshold of 50 mt will apply jointly to imports into the EU, Norway and Iceland, rather than separately in each customs territory.

The threshold covers four CBAM sectors: iron and steel, aluminum, cement and fertilizers. Imports of electricity and hydrogen will remain subject to CBAM regardless of their quantity. Accordingly, importers' total imports across the three customs territories will be considered when determining whether they exceed the annual threshold.

CBAM authorizations to be mutually recognized

From January 1, 2027, importers established in Norway and Iceland exceeding the applicable threshold, or their indirect customs representatives, will be required to obtain authorized CBAM declarant status. Applications must be submitted through the Authorization Management Module of the CBAM Registry, with certain transitional flexibilities available to applicants submitting their requests by March 31, 2027. CBAM authorizations will be mutually recognized across the EU, Norway and Iceland, allowing importers to use authorizations issued in one jurisdiction when importing CBAM goods into another. Consequently, Norway and Iceland will no longer be treated as third countries for CBAM purposes, eliminating the need for importers established in these countries to appoint indirect customs representatives solely for CBAM compliance when importing into the EU.

The extension also introduces arrangements for customs identification, as Norway and Iceland use Trader Identification Numbers (TINs), while EU customs authorities rely on Economic Operator Registration and Identification (EORI) numbers. Importers established in Norway or Iceland will therefore need an EORI number when importing CBAM goods into the EU, while EU-established importers will require a TIN for imports into Norway or Iceland. Registration of CBAM verifiers accredited in Norway and Iceland is scheduled to begin on December 1, 2026.