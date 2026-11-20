The German federal government has announced plans to allocate €125 million over five years to cover the additional costs of using low-emission steel in railway infrastructure.

Federal Transport Minister Steffen Bilger presented a draft performance agreement with railway infrastructure operator DB InfraGO, under which the funding will be provided through Germany's special fund for infrastructure and climate neutrality.

The German Steel Federation (WV Stahl) has welcomed the initiative as a first concrete step toward establishing lead markets for low-emission raw materials, as outlined in the German government's coalition agreement.

EU industrial policies should support demand for European-made low-emission steel

According to WV Stahl CEO Kerstin Maria Rippel, public procurement of low-emission steel would help create demand for products manufactured through cleaner production processes, supporting the commercial viability of German steelmakers' decarbonization investments. Such procurement would also contribute to modernizing Germany's railway infrastructure while reducing its environmental impact, she emphasized.

However, the association called for the measure to be expanded beyond railway tracks to cover the entire rail sector, including the manufacturing of rail vehicles and locomotives using low-emission steel. It also highlighted the importance of upcoming EU policy decisions concerning the Automotive Package and the Industrial Accelerator Act. These initiatives should establish lead markets specifically for low-emission raw materials produced within the EU, thereby supporting European industrial value creation, supply chain resilience and climate protection, according to WV Stahl. Reliable demand for such products is essential to ensuring that investments in climate-friendly steel production remain economically viable, the association emphasized.