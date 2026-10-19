 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > WV...

WV Stahl warns Franco-German automotive proposal could weaken low-emission steel incentives

Monday, 19 October 2026 13:53:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The German Steel Federation (WV Stahl) has expressed concerns over a joint Franco-German proposal for the future of the European automotive industry, warning that the proposed changes could weaken incentives for the use of low-emission steel in European vehicle production.

France and Germany have announced that they have agreed on a common approach aimed at supporting the transformation of the European automotive industry while maintaining climate objectives and strengthening domestic manufacturing. The proposal combines carbon emissions reduction targets with regulatory flexibility and incentives for investment, innovation and European production. The Franco-German agreement proposes replacing the European Commission's planned standalone crediting mechanism for low-emission steel with a broader super-credit mechanism for electric vehicles starting in 2027. Under the proposed approach, low-emission steel and aluminum produced in Europe would be considered jointly within the super-credit mechanism. In addition, the proposal also includes incentives for investment, research and development, European manufacturing and more resilient supply chains, with particular emphasis on strengthening Europe's capacity to develop and produce the next generation of electric vehicles.

Therefore, WV Stahl warned that combining the two materials could reduce the effectiveness of targeted incentives for carbon-reduced steel and undermine efforts to establish a lead market for green steel.

German government urged to support steel incentives by 2030

Kerstin Maria Rippel, CEO of WV Stahl, welcomed the possibility of introducing incentives for low-emission materials earlier and the emphasis on European production. However, Rippel stressed that the effectiveness of the mechanism would be more important than its implementation date.

She therefore called for maintaining the European Commission's proposed standalone steel credit scheme while allowing its implementation to be brought forward. This would stimulate demand for carbon-reduced steel in European vehicle production before 2035.

Alternatively, Rippel stated that any new mechanism should provide incentives equivalent to those envisaged under the Commission's original proposal. She emphasized that effective demand-side measures are necessary to support industrial investment and maintain steel production in Europe. Rippel also called on the German government to continue supporting a dedicated steel credit mechanism, with implementation no later than 2030.

Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking Opinion Decarbonization 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

Similar articles

WV Stahl welcomes European Parliament's CBAM position, calls for further improvements

17 Sep | Steel News

WV Stahl and industry groups urge Germany to preserve emissions revenues for decarbonization

01 Sep | Steel News

IW Köln: Germany should preserve domestic steel production during green transition

25 Aug | Steel News

German automotive suppliers back EU Industrial Accelerator Act to strengthen manufacturing

12 Aug | Steel News

Germany’s crude steel output rises in H1, WV Stahl says industry needs stronger demand and competitive energy prices

21 Jul | Steel News

German steel industry criticizes planned cuts to Climate and Transformation Fund

07 Jul | Steel News

German recycling associations call for green steel classification based on actual emissions

23 Jun | Steel News

Germany moves to ease energy cost burden on steel industry through dual support mechanism

11 Jun | Steel News

Germany launches circular economy program with €565 million funding support

04 Jun | Steel News

WV Stahl: German steel sector facing “turning point” amid weak demand and high energy costs

25 May | Steel News