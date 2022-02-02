South Africa’s base metal export value up 34.8 percent in 2021

Wednesday, 02 February 2022 12:29:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in December last year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 16.48 billion ($1.08 billion), down 11.9 percent from November. In 2021, South Africa's export value of base metals and articles thereof increased by 34.8 percent year on year to ZAR 169.98 billion ($11.16 billion).

In December last year, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 7.98 billion ($524.55 million), rising by 3.6 percent from the previous month, while in the full year South African imports of base metals and articles thereof rose by 45.1 percent year on year, amounting to ZAR 84.27 billion ($5.53 billion).