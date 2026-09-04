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South Africa sets provisional AD duties color-coated steel from China

Friday, 04 September 2026 14:34:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The South African Revenue Service has announced that it has imposed antidumping duties on imports of Chinese color-coated steel, effective from August 28 for six months, following a preliminary ruling by the International Trade Administration Commission (ITAC).

The investigation, launched in December 2025 following petitions from local producers ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd. and Safal Steel Ltd., covers the period between May 1, 2024, and April 30, 2025.

The provisional antidumping duties are at 8.79 percent for Zhejiang Huapu Eco-Friendly Materials Co., Ltd., 18.83 percent for Hefei HBIS New Material Technology Co., Ltd and its related producer Suzhou HBIS, 13.81 percent for cooperating but unsampled exporters and 28.11 percent for all other Chinese producers and exporters, as proposed by ITAC.

The given duties cover painted, varnished or plastic-coated flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, of a width of 600 mm or more, classified under the codes 7210.70.20, 7210.70.30, 7210.70.40, and 7210.70.90.

Tags: Coated Flats S. Africa South Africa Quotas & Duties 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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