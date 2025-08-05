 |  Login 
South Africa initiates investigation against corrosion resistant flat steel imports

Tuesday, 05 August 2025 14:07:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa has announced that it has initiated a safeguard investigation against the increase in imports of corrosion resistant flat steel. The investigation period is between December 1, 2021, and November 30, 2024.

The investigation was launched based on a petition from local producer ArcelorMittal South Africa Limited, indicating that it is experiencing serious injury in the form of a decline in net profit, market share and an increase in price depression, price suppression and cash flow during the period of a surge in imports.

The subject product is described as flat rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, of a width of 600 mm or more, clad, plated or coated, with aluminum-zinc alloys, of a thickness of 0.45 mm or more under the codes 7210.61.40 and 7210.61.90, and flat rolled products of non-alloy or other alloy steel, of a width of 600 mm or more, otherwise plated or coated with zinc, of a thickness of 0.45 mm or more under the codes 7210.49.40, 7210.49.50, 7210.49.90, 7225.92.45, 7225.92.55 and 7225.92.90.


