S. Africa finds injury in corrosion-resistant steel coil imports, holds off on provisional duties

Wednesday, 04 February 2026 14:10:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The International Trade Administration Commission (ITAC) of South Africa has announced that it has made a preliminary decision not to impose provisional safeguard duties on imports of corrosion-resistant steel coil, despite confirming a recent and significant surge in imports and evidence of injury to domestic producers.

The investigation was launched on July 25, 2025, upon the request of domestic producers ArcelorMittal South Africa (AMSA) and SAFAL Steel Pty. The ITAC concluded that the surge in imports was sharp, and that the South African industry is experiencing serious injury linked to the import surge during the review period from December 1, 2021, to November 30, 2024. Despite confirming serious injury, the ITAC determined that “critical circumstances” do not exist that would justify the immediate imposition of provisional safeguard measures. Therefore, the commission has made a preliminary determination not to impose provisional safeguard measures.

The subject product is described as flat rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, of a width of 600 mm or more, clad, plated or coated, with aluminum-zinc alloys, of a thickness of 0.45 mm or more under the codes 7210.61.40 and 7210.61.90, and flat rolled products of non-alloy or other alloy steel, of a width of 600 mm or more, otherwise plated or coated with zinc, of a thickness of 0.45 mm or more under the codes 7210.49.40, 7210.49.50, 7210.49.90, 7225.92.45, 7225.92.55 and 7225.92.90.


Tags: Coated Flats S. Africa South Africa Quotas & Duties 

