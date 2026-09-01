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ArcelorMittal Brasil to invest in new cold rolling mill and coating lines

Tuesday, 01 September 2026 10:49:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

ArcelorMittal Brasil, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-headquartered ArcelorMittal, has announced that it has approved an investment of BRL 4-5 billion ($740-925 million) at its Tubarão plant in Serra, Espírito Santo, to install a new cold rolling mill and continuous coating line.

The investment will enable the Brazilian steelmaker to expand its production of higher-value-added cold rolled and metallic coated steel products for the automotive, construction and white goods sectors.

New coating line to have 560,000 mt annual capacity

The new continuous coating line will have an annual production capacity of 560,000 mt, processing hot rolled coils already produced at ArcelorMittal's Tubarão facility.

Construction is expected to start in 2026 and take approximately three and a half years, with operations scheduled to begin in the first half of 2030.

The construction phase is expected to create around 3,000 jobs at its peak, while approximately 450 employees will work at the facilities once they become operational.

ArcelorMittal continues downstream expansion in Brazil

ArcelorMittal stated that the investment forms part of its strategy to diversify its portfolio with a greater focus on downstream operations and the growth potential of the Brazilian market.

ArcelorMittal has already expanded its downstream presence in Brazil through its acquisitions of Tuper, Tekno, Dânica and Perfilor, covering products and solutions for the automotive, oil and gas, construction, photovoltaic energy and pre-painted steel markets.

According to ArcelorMittal Brasil president and ArcelorMittal Flat Steel LATAM CEO Jorge Oliveira, the new Tubarão investment will further strengthen the company's presence in high-value-added markets, particularly automotive, white goods and construction.

Tags: Coated Flats Brazil South America Steelmaking Investments ArcelorMittal 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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