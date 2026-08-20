Vietnam's Hoa Sen launches new alloy-coated steel with enhanced corrosion resistance

Vietnam-based steel producer Hoa Sen Group has announced that it has officially launched its new zinc-aluminum-magnesium alloy-coated steel product, Hoa Sen Mag Shield, at its Hoa Sen Nghe An plant as part of its strategy to improve product quality and expand its technologically advanced product portfolio.

Hoa Sen Mag Shield is manufactured using continuous hot-dip coating technology, which applies a zinc-aluminum-magnesium alloy to a high-quality steel substrate.

Corrosion resistance three to five times higher

According to Hoa Sen, the new product offers three to five times greater corrosion and rust resistance than conventional galvanized steel, while its coating hardness is approximately twice as high.

The company stated that the magnesium content enables the coating to form a new protective layer around cut edges and drilled areas, providing a self-healing effect that improves corrosion protection following processing or installation.

New coated steel targets broad range of applications

Hoa Sen Mag Shield is manufactured and tested in accordance with international standards including Japanese Industrial Standards (JIS), American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), British Standard European Norm (BS EN) and Standards Australia (AS). Depending on the region and conditions of use, the product is offered with a warranty of up to 50 years.

The new product is intended for a broad range of applications, including prefabricated steel plants and warehouses, agricultural facilities, solar power mounting structures, cable trays and electrical cabinets, transportation infrastructure components, residential and commercial buildings, and household and industrial equipment. Hoa Sen noted that Hoa Sen Mag Shield is particularly suitable for coastal industrial areas and other highly corrosive environments, as well as projects requiring increased durability and long-term corrosion resistance.