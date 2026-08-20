 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Vietnam's...

Vietnam's Hoa Sen launches new alloy-coated steel with enhanced corrosion resistance

Thursday, 20 August 2026 12:24:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Vietnam-based steel producer Hoa Sen Group has announced that it has officially launched its new zinc-aluminum-magnesium alloy-coated steel product, Hoa Sen Mag Shield, at its Hoa Sen Nghe An plant as part of its strategy to improve product quality and expand its technologically advanced product portfolio.

Hoa Sen Mag Shield is manufactured using continuous hot-dip coating technology, which applies a zinc-aluminum-magnesium alloy to a high-quality steel substrate.

Corrosion resistance three to five times higher

According to Hoa Sen, the new product offers three to five times greater corrosion and rust resistance than conventional galvanized steel, while its coating hardness is approximately twice as high.

The company stated that the magnesium content enables the coating to form a new protective layer around cut edges and drilled areas, providing a self-healing effect that improves corrosion protection following processing or installation.

New coated steel targets broad range of applications

Hoa Sen Mag Shield is manufactured and tested in accordance with international standards including Japanese Industrial Standards (JIS), American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), British Standard European Norm (BS EN) and Standards Australia (AS). Depending on the region and conditions of use, the product is offered with a warranty of up to 50 years.

The new product is intended for a broad range of applications, including prefabricated steel plants and warehouses, agricultural facilities, solar power mounting structures, cable trays and electrical cabinets, transportation infrastructure components, residential and commercial buildings, and household and industrial equipment. Hoa Sen noted that Hoa Sen Mag Shield is particularly suitable for coastal industrial areas and other highly corrosive environments, as well as projects requiring increased durability and long-term corrosion resistance.

Tags: Coated Flats Vietnam Southeast Asia Steelmaking 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

Marketplace Offers

Pre-Painted Cut-To-Length Sheet
Thickness:  0.25 - 2 mm
Width:  700 - 1,300 mm
Length:  400 - 3,000 mm
YILDIZ DEMIR CELIK
View Offer
Prepainted Coil
Thickness:  0.25 - 1.2 mm
Width:  700 - 1,300 mm
Coil:   R
DX51D+Z - DX52D+Z - DX53D+Z - DX54D+Z S220GD+Z - S250GD+Z - S280GD+Z - S320GD+Z -S350GD+Z
YILDIZ DEMIR CELIK
View Offer
Prepainted Trapezoid Sheet
Thickness:  0.3 - 1.2 mm
Width:  860 - 1,050 mm
Length:  500 - 12,000 mm
YILDIZ DEMIR CELIK
View Offer

Similar articles

Vietnam’s VinMetal receives approval for steel plant investment

05 Mar | Steel News

Vietnam targets 75-80 million mt output by 2050 under new national steel strategy

12 Feb | Steel News

Hoa Sen launches Zn-Al-Mg coated steel in Vietnam to meet industrial needs

07 Aug | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat sees 32% rise in construction steel sales in May from April

20 Jun | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat sees 20 percent rise in HRC sales in April

12 May | Steel News

Vietnamese coated steel mills face more challenges, so HRC demand down further

02 Sep | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s Nam Kim Steel posts record export volume for Q1

12 Apr | Steel News

Vietnam-based Hoa Phat’s steel output and sales double in October

17 Nov | Steel News

Vietnam imposes AD duty on coated steel from China and South Korea

25 Oct | Steel News

Malaysia starts AD duty probe on CR stainless and coated steel imports

28 Apr | Steel News