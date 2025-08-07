 |  Login 
Hoa Sen launches Zn-Al-Mg coated steel in Vietnam to meet industrial needs

Thursday, 07 August 2025 11:22:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Vietnamese steel producer Hoa Sen Group has announced that it has officially launched its first zinc-aluminum-magnesium (Zn-Al-Mg) alloy coated rolled steel product, branded as Hoa Sen Mag Shield and produced at its Hoa Sen Nghe An plant. This strategic development marks a significant step in the company’s roadmap to enhance product quality and consolidate its leadership in Vietnam’s galvanized steel segment.

Enhanced corrosion resistance and durability

The new product is manufactured using advanced continuous hot dip galvanizing technology, which significantly improves both rust and corrosion resistance reportedly by three to five times compared to traditional galvanized steel.

Additionally, the coating hardness is said to be twice as high, making it suitable for demanding applications that require long-lasting durability.

Key applications of Hoa Sen Mag Shield

Thanks to its enhanced durability and resistance, Hoa Sen Mag Shield is targeted at a broad range of industrial and infrastructure projects, including prefabricated steel factories, warehouses in coastal industrial zones, solar power system structures, bridge railings, commercial and residential buildings, and other projects in highly corrosive environments. This positions the product as a solution not only for the domestic market but also for regional exports.

Hoa Sen states that Mag Shield comes with a warranty of up to 50 years, depending on the region and conditions of use.


