Vietnam’s Hoa Phat sees 32% rise in construction steel sales in May from April

Monday, 20 June 2022 17:09:21 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Vietnam-based steel producer Hoa Phat Group has announced that it produced 780,000 mt of crude steel in May this year, up by 16 percent year on year, while sales of steel products including construction steel, hot rolled coil (HRC) and billet reached 660,000 mt, up by 10 percent compared to the same month last year.

In May, the company’s construction steel sales amounted to 393,000 mt, increasing by 32 percent month on month and up by 21 percent year on year. The construction steel export volume in the given month amounted to 167,000 mt, more than two times higher than May 2021. Hoa Phat’s billet sales volume in May was 63,000 mt for domestic and foreign markets.

In the given month, Hoa Phat’s HRC sales were 200,000 mt, down by 10 percent, while its steel pipe sales amounted to 51,000 mt, decreasing by 20 percent, both year on year.

In the January-May period this year, the company produced 3.6 million mt of crude steel, up by 10 percent year on year, while sales of steel products including construction steel, hot rolled coil (HRC) and billet reached 3.4 million mt, up by five percent compared to the same period last year.

In the given period, Hoa Phat’s construction steel sales amounted to two million mt, up by 26 percent year on year. In the first five months, the company’s HRC sales amounted to 1.2 million mt, while its steel pipe sales came to 300,000 mt and coated steel sheet sales were 152,000 mt.