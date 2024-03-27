﻿
English
Vietnam’s Hoa Phat produces nine millionth mt of HRC

Wednesday, 27 March 2024 12:27:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Vietnam-based steel producer Hoa Phat Group has announced that this month it has produced its nine millionth mt of hot rolled coil since first production in May 2020. In October last year, it had produced its eight millionth mt of hot rolled coil since first production, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Over the past year, the company has implemented many improvement works at Hoa Phat Dung Quat Iron and Steel Complex, which produces a wide range of HRC grades such as low and medium carbon steel grades. The complex also provides products with widths in the range of 900-1,500 mm and with thicknesses from 1.2 mm to 12.0 mm, according to the needs of domestic and foreign customers.

Hoa Phat has an annual production capacity of three million mt of HRC.


