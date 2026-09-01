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South Africa proposes provisional AD duties of up to 28.11 percent on Chinese color-coated steel

Tuesday, 01 September 2026 14:01:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa (ITAC) has made a preliminary affirmative determination in its antidumping investigation into imports of Chinese color-coated steel, recommending provisional duties ranging from 8.79 percent to 28.11 percent for six months.

ITAC recommended duties of 8.79 percent for Zhejiang Huapu Eco-Friendly Materials Co., Ltd and 18.83 percent for Hefei HBIS New Material Technology Co., Ltd and its related producer Suzhou HBIS. A weighted-average duty of 13.81 percent was proposed for cooperating but unsampled exporters, while all other Chinese producers and exporters would be subject to a 28.11 percent duty.

No dumping was preliminarily established for Yieh Phui (China) Technomaterial Co., Ltd, Tianjin Xinyu Color Plate Co., Ltd through its two related exporters, or Shandong Ruifeng Composite Material Co., Ltd.

Chinese imports gain share in South African market

The investigation was launched in December 2025 following an application filed by ArcelorMittal South Africa and Safal Steel, which together account for all color-coated steel production in the Southern African Customs Union.

According to ITAC, imports of the product under investigation from China increased by 51.3 percent from 51,205 mt in the 2023 investigation period to 77,457 mt in 2025, accounting for 84.23 percent of total imports in the latter period.

The commission concluded that dumped Chinese imports had materially injured the industry through price suppression and undercutting, as well as declines in sales, output, profitability, market share, capacity utilization, investment, cash flow and return on investment. The dumping investigation covered May 1, 2024, to April 30, 2025, while the injury assessment covered the three years ending April 30, 2025.

The investigation covers painted, varnished or plastic-coated flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel with a width of at least 600 mm, classified under HS codes 7210.70.20, 7210.70.30, 7210.70.40 and 7210.70.90.

Tags: Coated Flats S. Africa South Africa Quotas & Duties 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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