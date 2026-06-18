S. Africa recommends three-year safeguard duties on corrosion-resistant steel imports

The International Trade Administration Commission (ITAC) of South Africa has announced that it has concluded its safeguard investigation into imports of corrosion-resistant steel coil and recommended the imposition of definitive safeguard measures for a period of three years.

The investigation covered certain flat-rolled steel products commonly referred to as corrosion-resistant steel coil. ITAC determined that unforeseen developments contributed to a significant increase in imports of the product. The Commission also found that the increase in imports had caused serious injury to the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) industry. Based on these findings, ITAC recommended safeguard duties of 52.34 percent in the first year, 37.34 percent in the second year and 22.34 percent in the third year. The measures came into effect on June 12, 2026.

The Commission also recommended extending rebate item 460.15/7210.61/01.06 to allow the rebating of safeguard duties on specific products that are not manufactured domestically. According to ITAC, this measure is intended to ensure that industries dependent on such products are not negatively affected where local supply is unavailable. To protect downstream industries, the Commission stated that it will closely monitor the pricing behavior of ArcelorMittal South Africa (AMSA), SAFAL Steel Pty, and other manufacturers of the subject product, following the implementation of the safeguard measures in order to prevent unjustified price increases.

The safeguard duties will apply to imports from all countries except developing countries whose individual exports account for less than three percent of total imports or whose combined exports represent less than nine percent of total imports. According to ITAC, the measures are intended to provide temporary relief to the South African Customs Union industry, allowing it to adjust to increased import competition while taking into account the interests of downstream industries and South Africa’s international trade obligations.

The subject product is described as flat rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, of a width of 600 mm or more, clad, plated or coated, with aluminum-zinc alloys, of a thickness of less than 0.45 mm under the codes 7210.61.20 and 7210.61.30, and flat rolled products of other alloy steel, of a width of 600 mm or more, otherwise plated or coated with zinc, of a thickness of less than 0.45 mm under the codes 7225.92.25 and 7225.92.35.