The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (SEIFSA) has called on the South African government to take urgent measures to address the continuing decline of the country's metals and engineering sector, warning that falling production, underutilized capacity and increasing import pressure are threatening industrial competitiveness and employment.

According to SEIFSA, delayed and fragmented government interventions risk causing irreversible capacity losses, particularly as the European Union and the US strengthen steel import restrictions, potentially diverting additional steel volumes to markets such as South Africa.

SEIFSA raises concerns over revised Steel Master Plan

The federation has expressed concern over reports that South Africa's Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) is finalizing revisions to the Steel Master Plan without consulting SEIFSA.

SEIFSA has urged the government to clarify how the revised plan aligns with the Industrial Development Strategy and the industry roadmap proposed in late 2025, emphasizing that additional policy documents cannot substitute for effective implementation.

South Africa's Steel Master Plan, introduced in 2021, aims to revitalize the domestic steel industry by improving competitiveness, boosting local demand, attracting investment, protecting jobs and reducing dependence on imports.

Industry calls for coordinated measures across steel value chain

SEIFSA has called for immediate measures to prevent further production capacity losses, alongside coordinated policies addressing trade, energy, logistics, infrastructure and industrial demand.

The federation emphasized that interventions involving tariffs, scrap and input costs must consider their impact on the entire steel value chain, including primary producers, processors and downstream manufacturers.

It also urged the government to establish clear implementation deadlines, strengthen accountability and promote investment through improved operating conditions and infrastructure-driven demand for locally manufactured products.

SEIFSA warned that further delays could undermine South Africa's reindustrialization efforts and permanently weaken the country's industrial base.