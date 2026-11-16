In September this year, domestic steel product consumption in Japan amounted to 3.51 million metric tons, up 0.7 percent compared to the previous month but down 2.5 percent year on year, according to data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF). Meanwhile, in the first nine months of 2026, domestic steel consumption in the country decreased by 1.4 percent year on year to 31.47 million metric tons.

In the first nine months of the given year, steel product consumption in the construction sector in Japan moved up by 1.1 percent to 6.10 million metric tons, while steel product consumption in the Japanese automotive sector amounted to 7.83 million metric tons, down 4.9 percent, both on a year-on-year basis. In the given period, Japan's shipbuilding industry consumed 2.16 million metric tons of steel products, up 2.9 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.