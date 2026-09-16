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Japan's domestic steel consumption up 5.1 percent in January-July 2026

Wednesday, 16 September 2026 11:39:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In July this year, domestic steel product consumption in Japan amounted to 3.87 million metric tons, up 3.0 percent compared to the previous month and up 6.7 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Association (JISF). Meanwhile, in the first seven months of 2026, domestic steel consumption in the country increased by 5.1 percent year on year to 26.22 million metric tons.

In the first seven months of the given year, steel product consumption in the construction sector in Japan rose by 2.2 percent to 4.87 million metric tons, while steel product consumption in the Japanese automotive sector amounted to 6.65 million metric tons, up 5.0 percent, both on a year-on-year basis. In the given period, Japan's shipbuilding industry consumed 1.67 million metric tons of steel products, up 2.6 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Tags: Japan Far East Consumption 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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