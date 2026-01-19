 |  Login 
Japan’s domestic steel consumption down one percent in Jan-Nov 2025

Monday, 19 January 2026 15:27:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In November of 2025, domestic steel product consumption in Japan amounted to 3.59 million metric tons, down 3.7 percent compared to the previous month and up by 0.8 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Association (JISF). Meanwhile, in the first 11 months of 2025, domestic steel consumption in the country decreased by one percent year on year to 39.23 million metric tons.

In the first 11 months of the given year, steel product consumption in the construction sector in Japan moved down by 3.2 percent to 7.41 million metric tons, while steel product consumption in the Japanese automotive sector amounted to 10.12 million metric tons, up 3.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the given period, Japan’s shipbuilding industry consumed 2.55 million metric tons of steel products, down 2.5 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.


