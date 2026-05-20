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Japan’s domestic steel consumption up 4.9 percent in Jan-Mar 2026

Wednesday, 20 May 2026 12:01:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In March this year, domestic steel product consumption in Japan amounted to 3.91 million metric tons, up 8.9 percent compared to the previous month and up by 11 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Association (JISF). Meanwhile, in the first three months of 2026, domestic steel consumption in the country increased by 4.9 percent year on year to 11.09 million metric tons.

In the first three months of the given year, steel product consumption in the construction sector in Japan moved up by 0.7 percent to 2.03 million metric tons, while steel product consumption in the Japanese automotive sector amounted to 2.83 million metric tons, up 3.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the given period, Japan’s shipbuilding industry consumed 707,361 metric tons of steel products, up 6.2 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.


Tags: Japan Far East Consumption 

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