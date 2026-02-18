Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 0.8 percent in 2025

In December last year, domestic steel product consumption in Japan amounted to 3.77 million metric tons, up 4.9 percent compared to the previous month and increasing by 1.7 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Association (JISF). Meanwhile, in 2025, domestic steel consumption in the country decreased by 0.8 percent year on year to 43 million metric tons.

In the given year, steel product consumption in the construction sector in Japan moved down by 2.5 percent to 8.11 million metric tons, while steel product consumption in the Japanese automotive sector amounted to 11.07 million metric tons, up 2.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In 2025, Japan’s shipbuilding industry consumed 2.83 million metric tons of steel products, down two percent compared to 2024.