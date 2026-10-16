Japan's domestic steel consumption up 4.9 percent in January-August 2026

In August this year, domestic steel product consumption in Japan amounted to 3.49 million metric tons, down 10.0 percent compared to the previous month and up 3.5 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF). Meanwhile, in the first eight months of 2026, domestic steel consumption in the country increased by 4.9 percent year on year to 29.70 million metric tons.

In the first eight months of the given year, steel product consumption in the construction sector in Japan rose by 2.7 percent to 5.48 million metric tons, while steel product consumption in the Japanese automotive sector amounted to 7.62 million metric tons, up 4.4 percent, both on a year-on-year basis. In the given period, Japan's shipbuilding industry consumed 1.93 million metric tons of steel products, up 3.1 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.