Austria-based steelmaker voestalpine plans to reduce its workforce by approximately 150 employees at its seamless steel tube production facility in Kindberg, Austria, by the end of March 2027, due to the impact of US import tariffs on its exports, according to media reports. The company stated that shipments to the US, its main sales market for the facility, have become economically viable only to a very limited extent following the introduction of additional trade duties.

US duties on seamless steel tubes reach up to 107.38 percent

According to the company, seamless steel tubes produced at Kindberg for the oil and gas industry are currently subject to three US trade measures, comprising a 50 percent tariff under national security provisions, a 47.21 percent antidumping duty and a 10.17 percent countervailing duty. The combined duties could therefore reach 107.38 percent.

The additional antidumping and countervailing duties, totaling 57.38 percent, are based on preliminary findings by the US Department of Commerce. voestalpine has challenged the methodology used in the antidumping investigation, stating that US authorities relied on comparative data from a competitor rather than the company's own figures.

According to media reports, final determinations in the countervailing duty and antidumping investigations are expected by January 12 and March 22, 2027, respectively, unless the schedules are revised. Meanwhile, voestalpine has indicated that it intends to examine the preliminary findings and pursue available legal remedies.

Production adjustments planned at Kindberg facility

In response to the trade restrictions, voestalpine plans to adjust production capacity at its Kindberg plant, resulting in a reduction of approximately 150 positions by the end of March 2027. The company intends to develop a social plan for affected employees in cooperation with the works council by the end of November 2026.

As of September 30, 2026, the Kindberg facility employed approximately 950 people and recorded revenue of around €460 million in the 2025-26 financial year. In addition to the US tariff situation, voestalpine noted that conditions in alternative markets in the Middle East remain challenging due to ongoing hostilities.

The Kindberg plant produces seamless steel tubes and threaded connections for the oil and gas industry, as well as industrial tubes used in commercial vehicles, tunnel anchoring and pressure applications. The facility also offers products for geothermal applications and hydrogen storage and transportation.