Voestalpine advances construction of new EAF unit at Donawitz

Austrian steelmaker voestalpine has announced that construction of its new electric arc furnace unit at the Donawitz site is progressing, with key components of the two furnaces, EAF 1 and EAF 2, now installed.

According to the company, the lower and upper furnace vessels and furnace covers have already been installed. Heavy-duty assembly of the rotating towers, including lifting cylinders and electrode support arms for both electric arc furnaces, has also been completed. These components will form the central melting unit of the new production line.

Electric arcs to reach temperatures of up to 15,000°C

Each electric arc furnace will use three large graphite electrodes powered by the three phases of the electrical grid to generate electric arcs reaching temperatures of up to 15,000°C. The resulting energy will be used to melt the feedstock for subsequent steelmaking processes.

The EAFs will primarily use steel scrap, while hot briquetted iron (HBI) will also be used to improve steel quality and maintain a consistent chemical composition. Depending on the required steel grade, lime, dolomite, carbon and alloying elements including chromium, nickel, molybdenum and manganese may also be added during melting.

Work on scrap transfer system progresses

Meanwhile, work on the scrap transfer system is also progressing. Scrap transfer cars will transport material from the scrap yard to the EAF unit, with scrap baskets moving to the furnace hall through an underground conveyor system. The scrap baskets have already been fully assembled and positioned on the transfer cars.

Voestalpine stated that the new EAF unit, comprising the two furnaces, will form the basis for modern and resource-efficient steel production at Donawitz.