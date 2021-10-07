Voestalpine invests in building new pickling line in Linz

Thursday, 07 October 2021 12:26:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine has announced that it is investing €188 million to build a new integrated pickling line in the cold rolling mill No. 3 (BETA 3) at the site in Linz. The new pickling line will increase process efficiency and product quality.

The fully automated pickling line will increase the manufacture of high and ultra-high strength steels for the automotive, household goods and construction industries.

BETA 3 is scheduled to commence operation in late 2023. The plant will have an annual production capacity of around two million mt. BETA 3 will use hydrochloric acid for pickling, rather than sulfuric acid, in accordance with customer specifications.