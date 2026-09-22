Voestalpine receives EAF equipment for Linz greentec steel project

Austria-based steelmaker voestalpine has received the core equipment for the new electric arc furnace (EAF) at its Linz site, marking another milestone in the implementation of its greentec steel decarbonization program. The new EAF is scheduled to start operations in the first half of 2027 and, once fully operational, will produce approximately 1.6 million mt of steel annually with a significantly lower carbon footprint.

The individual EAF components, weighing a combined 790 mt, were delivered to the Linz site in several shipments, mainly by ship. The main components were manufactured in Germany, Italy and Türkiye and are now being installed, adjusted and integrated into the new production facility. voestalpine is carrying out the project together with plantmaker Primetals Technologies.

Linz and Donawitz EAF projects remain on schedule

Under its greentec steel program, voestalpine is constructing new EAF-based steelmaking facilities at both its Linz and Donawitz sites, while maintaining production at high capacity during construction. According to the company, 2026 represents a key implementation year, during which construction work will be completed, the main equipment will be delivered and installed, and the required utility infrastructure will become operational.

The first melts and official commissioning of the new EAFs are planned for the first half of 2027, followed by a gradual ramp-up involving testing, trial operations and inspections before stable production is achieved.

Voestalpine targets 30 percent carbon reduction by 2029

The Linz and Donawitz EAFs form the first stage of voestalpine's gradual transition toward electrified steelmaking. Through the implementation of the two furnaces, the company expects to reduce its carbon emissions by up to 30 percent by 2029 compared with 2019 levels. According to voestalpine, this reduction corresponds to almost five percent of Austria's annual carbon emissions.

The company plans to continue its step-by-step transformation of steel production under the greentec steel program, with the long-term objective of achieving net-zero carbon steel production.