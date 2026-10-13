Voestalpine largely completes EAF installation at Donawitz, targets first production in H1 2027

Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine has announced that installation work on its new electric arc furnace (EAF) at the Donawitz site has been largely completed on schedule, with cold commissioning beginning in certain areas as part of its greentec steel decarbonization program.

The company plans to partially convert steel production at Donawitz to electric arc furnace-based production in the first half of 2027. Once fully operational, the new facility will be capable of producing approximately 850,000 mt of carbon-reduced steel annually. Italian plantmaker Danieli is coordinating the installation of the EAF's core components and its initial operation.

Cold commissioning begins ahead of planned 2027 startup

With the main installation work nearing completion, the company has begun cold commissioning activities, including testing conveyor systems, hydraulics, electrical installations, cooling circuits and automation equipment. The process also involves integrated testing of mechanical systems, sensors, controls and safety equipment ahead of the planned startup. Major construction and installation activities are expected to be completed in 2026, with the first steel melts at both Donawitz and Linz sites planned for the first half of 2027.

Meanwhile, Voestalpine is planning a further expansion of the Donawitz EAF facility by 2030, subject to the resolution of outstanding funding issues. The proposed investment of approximately €100 million would cover additional power supply infrastructure, a third secondary metallurgy line and expanded scrap logistics. The expansion would enable the Donawitz site to complete its transition to electrified steel production from 2030.