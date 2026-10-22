 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > IDC...

IDC nears deal to take control of ArcelorMittal South Africa

Thursday, 22 October 2026 14:14:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

South Africa's state-owned Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has reportedly reached an initial agreement with global steel producer ArcelorMittal to acquire control of its South African subsidiary, ArcelorMittal South Africa (AMSA), in a transaction valued at approximately ZAR 10 billion ($610 million), according to media reports.

The proposed transaction includes a cash payment of approximately ZAR 3 billion ($183 million), while the IDC would assume around ZAR 7 billion ($426 million) of AMSA's debt. The parties are reportedly aiming to complete the transaction by the end of 2026, subject to shareholder approval.

Acquisition would bring South Africa's largest steelmaker under state control

The potential acquisition follows negotiations between ArcelorMittal, the IDC and South African authorities that began in November 2023, when AMSA announced plans to shut down two steel mills producing products used in the country's automotive and mining industries.

The IDC, which already holds a stake in AMSA, has been involved in efforts to address the steelmaker's financial difficulties and preserve domestic steel production.

According to the reports, the proposed transaction would effectively place AMSA under the control of the state-owned development finance institution.

Following completion of the transaction, the IDC is expected to undertake a strategic review of AMSA's operations and may seek industrial partners to operate or invest in individual business units.

Transaction remains subject to final agreements and approvals

The proposed acquisition has not yet been finalized. AMSA has declined to comment on the reported transaction, while the IDC has confirmed that discussions are continuing to find a sustainable solution to the steelmaker's challenges.

The transaction is expected to require shareholder approval and the completion of further procedures before it can be implemented.

Tags: S. Africa South Africa M&A ArcelorMittal 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

Similar articles

South African processors in discussions with IDC over ArcelorMittal South Africa

19 Feb | Steel News

ArcelorMittal South Africa and IDC reopen talks for deal on steel assets

23 Jan | Steel News

ArcelorMittal South Africa ends exclusive talks with IDC after lack of deal

13 Nov | Steel News

Industrial Development Corporation considers taking control of ArcelorMittal South Africa

01 Oct | Steel News

ArcelorMittal SA calls off ICT acquisition

07 Oct | Steel News

ArcelorMittal SA plans to join Kumba in case against ICT

03 Jun | Steel News

Ex-India HDG prices stable, stray deals for higher grades break overall silent trade conditions

22 Oct | Flats and Slab

Moldova's MMZ faces scrap supply risks as environmental permit expires

22 Oct | Steel News

China's CMRG agrees annual iron ore supply deal with Rio Tinto

22 Oct | Steel News

Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa starts operations at two new mining walls

22 Oct | Steel News