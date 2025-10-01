Industrial Development Corporation considers taking control of ArcelorMittal South Africa

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) of South Africa is evaluating a ZAR 8.5 billion ($493.65 million) offer to acquire control of ArcelorMittal South Africa (AMSA), the country’s largest steel producer, according to media reports.

The deal would involve assuming existing debt obligations and repaying loans provided by ArcelorMittal to its South African subsidiary. If successful, this acquisition would conclude nearly two years of negotiations between IDC, the South African government, and ArcelorMittal.

The IDC, which holds the largest shareholding in AMSA after the parent company, aims to secure long-term industrial stability by bringing in strategic investors or joint-venture partners to modernize operations and ensure the viability of critical steelmaking assets.

Catalyst: threatened plant closures

The talks were triggered by AMSA’s November 2023 announcement that it planned to close its Newcastle and Vereeniging long-steel mills, which produce grades essential for South Africa’s automotive and mining industries.

These potential closures threatened 3,500 direct jobs and around 100,000 indirect jobs across suppliers and downstream customers, sparking concern among policymakers and industry stakeholders.

AMSA attributed its decision to high energy costs, unreliable rail services, rising low-priced imports, and domestic scrap pricing policies that favor competitors.

Besides these plants, AMSA also operates a major flat steel plant in Vanderbijlpark, has idle facilities in Pretoria and Saldanha, and owns a shuttered iron ore mine that could be revived.

Financial structure of the deal

The proposed IDC bid would primarily be directed toward repaying a loan extended by ArcelorMittal to AMSA and providing fresh capital to maintain operations.

Earlier this year, IDC and AMSA signed a six-month due diligence agreement, which expires on October 1. Although no final decision has been announced, sources indicate that ArcelorMittal is likely to accept an offer of this magnitude if negotiations proceed without complications.

Strategic partnerships on the horizon

IDC has reiterated its commitment to protecting South Africa’s steel industry, which remains a strategic pillar of the national economy. Multiple companies have expressed interest in partnering with IDC through co-investment or joint ventures to operate various parts of AMSA’s business.