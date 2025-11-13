ArcelorMittal South Africa ends exclusive talks with IDC after lack of deal

South African steel producer ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (AMSA) has ended exclusive negotiations with national development finance institution Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa (IDC) regarding the potential sale or restructuring of its operations without reaching an agreement, according to media reports.

The IDC had made an informal proposal of about ZAR 8.5 billion ($492 million), but ArcelorMittal declined to accept it, citing valuation and restructuring differences.

Talks began in late 2023 when AMSA revealed plans to shut long steel plants that supply structural steel grades to the mining and automotive sectors. The situation intensified earlier this year as IDC advanced a loan to delay closures. One of the key plants, the Newcastle long steel operation, has already been shut, and a related iron ore mine operated by Assmang has also been idled.

The breakdown of talks raises pressures on AMSA’s future, while the failure to conclude a deal seems to deepen uncertainty for thousands of workers and downstream industries reliant on AMSA’s long steel output. High electricity costs, logistics challenges, weak domestic demand and competition from cheaper imports have all weighed heavily on the business’s viability, SteelOrbis understands.

With exclusive talks concluded, ArcelorMittal may now open its process to other potential investors or strategic alternatives.