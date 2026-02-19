 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > South...

South African processors in discussions with IDC over ArcelorMittal South Africa

Thursday, 19 February 2026 13:36:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to a report published by Bloomberg, a group of South African steel processors has approached the state-owned Industrial Development Corporation with a proposal aimed at helping take control of the struggling local unit of global steelmaker ArcelorMittal, ArcelorMittal South Africa (AMSA).

The proposal was submitted to the IDC by an industry group comprising six members, including labor unions and local steel processor Allied Steelrode (Pty) Ltd., according to sources cited in the report. The discussions are private and ongoing.

Mill closures and IDC involvement

The IDC has been engaged in discussions with ArcelorMittal since November 2023, when the global steel group announced plans to shut two steel mills at AMSA. The affected facilities produce steel grades that are considered important for South Africa’s automotive and mining industries.

The IDC is the second-largest shareholder in AMSA, holding approximately eight percent of the company. It has previously provided loans to the steelmaker and has indicated its intention to increase its stake in order to preserve the country’s industrial manufacturing capacity.

Proposed structure under consideration

Under the arrangement, the IDC would provide financing and increase its equity stake in AMSA. ArcelorMittal could retain a shareholding for a limited period under the proposed structure.

Discussions between the IDC and ArcelorMittal reportedly broke down late last year after the steelmaker rejected an informal proposal valued at approximately ZAR 8.5 billion ($531 million), as previously reported by SteelOrbis. The proposal would have included repayment of ZAR 7 billion in debt owed to the South African unit’s parent company. The assets are also expected to be revalued as part of any potential transaction.


Tags: S. Africa South Africa M&A ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal South Africa and IDC reopen talks for deal on steel assets

23 Jan | Steel News

ArcelorMittal South Africa ends exclusive talks with IDC after lack of deal

13 Nov | Steel News

Industrial Development Corporation considers taking control of ArcelorMittal South Africa

01 Oct | Steel News

ArcelorMittal SA calls off ICT acquisition

07 Oct | Steel News

ArcelorMittal SA plans to join Kumba in case against ICT

03 Jun | Steel News

BILDCO unit signs agreement with CIEC to upgrade Abu Dhabi rebar plant

19 Feb | Steel News

Turkish consumer confidence up 2.3 percent in Feb 2026 from Jan

19 Feb | Steel News

Real estate sales in Turkey drop sharply in Jan 2026 from Dec

19 Feb | Steel News

German steelmakers voices strong support for European local content strategy

19 Feb | Steel News

US issues final results of AD review on SS bar from India

19 Feb | Steel News