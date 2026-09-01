South Africa's base metal export value down 7.5 percent in January-July 2026

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in July this year the value of South Africa's exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 13.03 billion ($765.57 million), down 9.8 percent from June. In the January-July period, South Africa's export value of base metals and articles thereof went down by 7.5 percent year on year to ZAR 95.56 billion ($5.61 billion).

In July, the country's imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 9.21 billion ($541.41 million), increasing by 10.2 percent from the previous month, while in the first seven months of 2026 South African imports of base metals and articles thereof moved up by 0.5 percent year on year to ZAR 56.80 billion ($3.34 billion) compared to the same period of 2025.