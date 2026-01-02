South Africa’s base metal export value down 20.2 percent in January-November 2025

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in November last year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 13.64 billion ($824.89 million), down nine percent from October. In the January-November period, South Africa’s export value of base metals and articles thereof went down by 20.2 percent year on year to ZAR 165.09 billion ($9.44 billion).

In November, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 7.39 billion ($446.81 million), decreasing by 17.4 percent from the previous month, while in the first eleven months of 2025 South African imports of base metals and articles thereof moved down by 5.1 percent year on year to ZAR 88.38 billion ($5.34 billion) compared to the same period of 2024.