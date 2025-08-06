South Africa’s base metal export value down 18.3 percent in H1 2025

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in June this year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 12.33 billion ($692 million), down 20.4 percent from May. In the first half of the year, South Africa’s export value of base metals and articles thereof went down by 18.3 percent year on year to ZAR 89.04 billion ($5 billion).

In June, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 8.14 billion ($456.9 million), decreasing by 3.9 percent from the previous month, while in the first six months of 2025 South African imports of base metals and articles thereof moved down by 3.7 percent year on year to ZAR 47.74 billion ($2.68 billion) compared to the same period of 2024.