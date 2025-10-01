 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > South...

South Africa’s base metal export value down 20.3 percent in January-August 2025

Wednesday, 01 October 2025 13:15:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in August this year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 11.62 billion ($674.59 million), down 22.2 percent from July. In the January-August period, South Africa’s export value of base metals and articles thereof went down by 20.3 percent year on year to ZAR 115.55 billion ($6.71 billion).

In August, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 7.85 billion ($455.72 million), decreasing by 9.4 percent from the previous month, while in the first eight months of 2025 South African imports of base metals and articles thereof moved down by 3.3 percent year on year to ZAR 64.32 billion ($3.73 billion) compared to the same period of 2024.


Tags: S. Africa South Africa Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

South Africa’s base metal export value down 18.2 percent in January-July 2025

01 Sep | Steel News

S. Africa preliminarily increases steel import duties to protect local industry

21 Aug | Steel News

South Africa’s base metal export value down 18.3 percent in H1 2025

06 Aug | Steel News

South Africa’s base metal export value down 15.1 percent in January-May 2025

02 Jul | Steel News

South Africa’s base metal export value down 14.6 percent in January-April

02 Jun | Steel News

South Africa’s base metal export value down 11.6 percent in January-March

02 May | Steel News

South Africa’s base metal export value down 4.3 percent in Jan-Feb

02 Apr | Steel News

South Africa’s base metal export value up 16.1 percent in January from December

03 Mar | Steel News

South Africa’s base metal export value down 8.1 percent in 2024

31 Jan | Steel News

South Africa’s base metal export value down 7.9 percent in Jan-Nov

02 Jan | Steel News