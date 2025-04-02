 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > South...

South Africa’s base metal export value down 4.3 percent in Jan-Feb

Wednesday, 02 April 2025 17:49:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in February this year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 15.08 billion ($874.14 million), down 19.8 percent from January. In the January-February period, South Africa’s export value of base metals and articles thereof went down by 4.3 percent year on year to ZAR 33.67 billion ($1.81 billion).

In February, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 7.02 billion ($377.35 million), decreasing by 19.6 percent from the previous month, while in the first two months of 2025 South African imports of base metals and articles thereof moved down by one percent year on year to ZAR 15.79 billion ($848.50 million).


Tags: S. Africa South Africa Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

South Africa’s base metal export value up 16.1 percent in January from December

03 Mar | Steel News

South Africa’s base metal export value down 8.1 percent in 2024

31 Jan | Steel News

South Africa’s base metal export value down 7.9 percent in Jan-Nov

02 Jan | Steel News

S. Africa issues preliminary AD on structural steel from China and Thailand

06 Dec | Steel News

South Africa’s base metal export value down 7.1 percent in January-October

02 Dec | Steel News

South Africa’s base metal export value down 7.5 percent in January-September

01 Nov | Steel News

South Africa’s base metal export value down seven percent in January-August

02 Oct | Steel News

South Africa’s base metal export value down 6.4 percent in January-July

02 Sep | Steel News

South Africa’s base metal export value down 7.9 percent in H1

02 Aug | Steel News

South Africa’s base metal export value down 7.8 percent in January-May

01 Jul | Steel News