South Africa’s base metal export value down 4.3 percent in Jan-Feb

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in February this year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 15.08 billion ($874.14 million), down 19.8 percent from January. In the January-February period, South Africa’s export value of base metals and articles thereof went down by 4.3 percent year on year to ZAR 33.67 billion ($1.81 billion).

In February, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 7.02 billion ($377.35 million), decreasing by 19.6 percent from the previous month, while in the first two months of 2025 South African imports of base metals and articles thereof moved down by one percent year on year to ZAR 15.79 billion ($848.50 million).