South Africa’s base metal export value down 18.2 percent in January-July 2025

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in July this year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 14.94 billion ($850.37 million), up 21.2 percent from June. In the January-July period, South Africa’s export value of base metals and articles thereof went down by 18.2 percent year on year to ZAR 103.99 billion ($5.92 billion).

In July, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 8.66 billion ($492.94 million), increasing by 6.4 percent from the previous month, while in the first seven months of 2025 South African imports of base metals and articles thereof moved down by 3.6 percent year on year to ZAR 56.38 billion ($3.21 billion) compared to the same period of 2024.