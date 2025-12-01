South Africa’s base metal export value down 19.9 percent in January-October 2025

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in October this year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 14.99 billion ($878.02 million), up 19.1 percent from September. In the January-October period, South Africa’s export value of base metals and articles thereof went down by 19.9 percent year on year to ZAR 142.45 billion ($8.34 billion).

In October, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 8.95 billion ($524.13 million), increasing by 18.4 percent from the previous month, while in the first ten months of 2025 South African imports of base metals and articles thereof moved down by four percent year on year to ZAR 80.96 billion ($4.74 billion).