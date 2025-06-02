South Africa’s base metal export value down 14.6 percent in January-April

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in April this year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 13.71 billion ($765.27 million), up 6.9 percent from March. In the January-April period, South Africa’s export value of base metals and articles thereof went down by 14.6 percent year on year to ZAR 60.25 billion ($3.36 billion).

In April, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 7.76 billion ($433.09 million), increasing by 4.5 percent from the previous month, while in the first four months of 2025 South African imports of base metals and articles thereof moved down by 4.9 percent year on year to ZAR 31.11 billion ($1.73 billion) compared to the same period of 2024.