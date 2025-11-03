South Africa’s base metal export value down 20.9 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in September this year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 12.53 billion ($723.72 million), up 7.8 percent from August. In the January-September period, South Africa’s export value of base metals and articles thereof went down by 20.9 percent year on year to ZAR 127.99 billion ($7.39 billion).

In September, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 7.56 billion ($436.66 million), decreasing by 3.7 percent from the previous month, while in the first nine months of 2025 South African imports of base metals and articles thereof moved down by 3.3 percent year on year to ZAR 71.93 billion ($4.15 billion).