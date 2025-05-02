South Africa’s base metal export value down 11.6 percent in January-March

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in March this year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 12.82 billion ($694.09 million), down 14.9 percent from February. In the January-March period, South Africa’s export value of base metals and articles thereof went down by 11.6 percent year on year to ZAR 46.45 billion ($2.51 billion).

In March, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 7.43 billion ($402.15 million), increasing by 5.7 percent from the previous month, while in the first three months of 2025 South African imports of base metals and articles thereof moved down by 3.7 percent year on year to ZAR 23.27 billion ($1.26 billion).