 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > South...

South Africa’s base metal export value down 11.6 percent in January-March

Friday, 02 May 2025 12:08:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in March this year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 12.82 billion ($694.09 million), down 14.9 percent from February. In the January-March period, South Africa’s export value of base metals and articles thereof went down by 11.6 percent year on year to ZAR 46.45 billion ($2.51 billion).

In March, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 7.43 billion ($402.15 million), increasing by 5.7 percent from the previous month, while in the first three months of 2025 South African imports of base metals and articles thereof moved down by 3.7 percent year on year to ZAR 23.27 billion ($1.26 billion).


Tags: S. Africa South Africa Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

South Africa’s base metal export value down 4.3 percent in Jan-Feb

02 Apr | Steel News

South Africa’s base metal export value up 16.1 percent in January from December

03 Mar | Steel News

South Africa’s base metal export value down 8.1 percent in 2024

31 Jan | Steel News

South Africa’s base metal export value down 7.9 percent in Jan-Nov

02 Jan | Steel News

S. Africa issues preliminary AD on structural steel from China and Thailand

06 Dec | Steel News

South Africa’s base metal export value down 7.1 percent in January-October

02 Dec | Steel News

South Africa’s base metal export value down 7.5 percent in January-September

01 Nov | Steel News

South Africa’s base metal export value down seven percent in January-August

02 Oct | Steel News

South Africa’s base metal export value down 6.4 percent in January-July

02 Sep | Steel News

South Africa’s base metal export value down 7.9 percent in H1

02 Aug | Steel News