South Africa’s base metal export value down 8.1 percent in 2024

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in December last year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 16.21 billion ($869.10 million), down six percent from November. In 2024, South Africa’s export value of base metals and articles thereof went down by 8.1 percent year on year to ZAR 206.98 billion ($11.09 billion).

In December, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 6.48 billion ($347.46 million), decreasing by 24.8 percent from the previous month, while in the same year South African imports of base metals and articles thereof moved up by 3.2 percent year on year to ZAR 99.56 billion ($5.34 billion) compared to 2023.